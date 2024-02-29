Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

NYSE HUBS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $616.12. 78,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.88 and its 200-day moving average is $522.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

