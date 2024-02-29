Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,805 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 414,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.