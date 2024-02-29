Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 254,089 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,089 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.63% of Tenable worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. 134,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,873. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,124 shares of company stock worth $4,858,709 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

