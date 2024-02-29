Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 548,389 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,389 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 784,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,334,710 shares of company stock valued at $40,381,194. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

