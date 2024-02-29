Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,401,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.08% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

