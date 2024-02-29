Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

