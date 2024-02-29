Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontline alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 40.09% 31.08% 14.89% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.43 billion 3.50 $475.54 million $3.50 6.42 C3is $3.29 million 1.20 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Frontline and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontline and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 1 0 2.33 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

Frontline beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.