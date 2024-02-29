Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $22.53. Frontline shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 284,824 shares trading hands.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

