FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $55.92 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 281.26% and a net margin of 20.82%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.