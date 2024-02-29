Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

