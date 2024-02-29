FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

MIRM stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

