FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company Increased by Analyst (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.69. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

