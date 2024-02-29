FY2024 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

