FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.