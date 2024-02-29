FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Boosted by Analyst

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12.
Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
