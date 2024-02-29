FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PHX Energy Services Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for PHX Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.39. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$33,336.00. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

