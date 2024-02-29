FY2026 EPS Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2028 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

