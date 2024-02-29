G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

