Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

