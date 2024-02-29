Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.65 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of GOTU opened at $7.64 on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GOTU opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 625,976 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 361,684 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

