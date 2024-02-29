GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 192.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,779 shares of company stock worth $10,751,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

