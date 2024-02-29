Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,730. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,931. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.67 and its 200 day moving average is $403.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.