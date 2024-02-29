Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

