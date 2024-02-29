Geron’s (GERN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Geron Stock Down 5.6 %

GERN stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,491,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

