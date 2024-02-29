Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.