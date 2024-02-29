Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $197,875,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

