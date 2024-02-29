GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Comparison

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.36) -0.74 LENSAR $40.29 million 1.40 -$19.91 million ($1.68) -2.98

Profitability

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GlucoTrack and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% LENSAR -32.13% -34.41% -20.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GlucoTrack and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

LENSAR beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack



GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About LENSAR



LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

