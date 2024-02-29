Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13.

