Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,430 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

