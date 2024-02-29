Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,506 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 802,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,994. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.