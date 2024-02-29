Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $571.76. 70,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.