Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 772,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,009. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

