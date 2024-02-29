Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of APA worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in APA by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in APA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 1,064,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.31.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

