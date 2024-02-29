Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of VNO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 492,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

