Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,369. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $380.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

