Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 199,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

