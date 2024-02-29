Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,222. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.49.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

