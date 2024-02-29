Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.69. 42,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

