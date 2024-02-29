Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 47,494 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,494 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 3,937,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

