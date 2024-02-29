Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 78,318 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 78,318 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

