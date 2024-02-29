Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Buys A$37,451.49 in Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Free Report) insider John Terpu purchased 1,971,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,451.49 ($24,478.10).

John Terpu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Southern Mining alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Terpu bought 1,295,829 shares of Great Southern Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,620.75 ($16,091.99).

Great Southern Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Great Southern Mining

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, copper, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.