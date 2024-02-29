Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 2,900 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$42.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.36. The company has a market cap of C$39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.78.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

