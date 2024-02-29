Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 2,900 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Shares of GWO stock opened at C$42.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.36. The company has a market cap of C$39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18.
Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.