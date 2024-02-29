Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

