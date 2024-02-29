Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

BMBOY traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.76.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.