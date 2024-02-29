Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
BMBOY traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.76.
About Grupo Bimbo
