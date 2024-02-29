Haywood Securities Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Also, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Insiders have sold 41,232 shares of company stock worth $258,986 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

