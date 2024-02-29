HC Wainwright Comments on Tigo Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYGO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,652.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $65,813. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYGO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

