Head-To-Head Analysis: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $9.65 billion 3.48 $986.23 million $3.78 34.40 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Payments has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Payments and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 5 20 0 2.73 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus target price of $151.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 10.22% 11.44% 5.29% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Payments beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Viper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.