Head-To-Head Comparison: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $642.37 million 2.00 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.98 Five9 $910.49 million 4.85 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -53.24

Volatility and Risk

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Five9 0 3 13 0 2.81

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $88.36, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

