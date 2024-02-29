Head-To-Head Survey: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A $114.20 1.85 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.30 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.93

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 0 0 0 1.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals. The company produces various asphalt concretes; basalt aggregates, including gravel, sand, seal, ballast, hydraulic base, sub-base, and tepetate; and central guard rails for roads, and various other precast concrete materials, as well as exploits stone aggregates. In addition, the company provides services, such as reception, storage, and shipment of goods; hauling or transfer of goods; loading and unloading ships; container filling and emptying; general cargo storage; and mooring and unmooring of ropes, as well as foreign trade merchandise handling, storage, and custody services. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

