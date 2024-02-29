Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.